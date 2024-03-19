Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dharmendra lip syncs to ghazal penned by Bahadur Shah Zafar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Dharmendra lip syncs to ghazal penned by Bahadur Shah Zafar

Updated on: 19 March,2024 05:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actor wrote in the caption, "Haqeeqat e zindagi bayaan kar baitha hoon … mere kunbe ke log… mere fans mujhe udas nahin dekh paate (sic)"

Dharmendra lip syncs to ghazal penned by Bahadur Shah Zafar

Picture Courtesy/Dharmendra's Twitter account

Listen to this article
Dharmendra lip syncs to ghazal penned by Bahadur Shah Zafar
x
00:00

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, who was recently seen in the Karan Johar-directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', shared a video of himself lip-syncing to a ghazal written by Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.


The senior actor took to his X account and shared a video in which he can be seen lip-syncing to the rendition of the song by the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.



The actor wrote in the caption, "Haqeeqat e zindagi bayaan kar baitha hoon … mere kunbe ke log… mere fans mujhe udas nahin dekh paate (sic)."

Talking about the song, lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi used ghazal by the Mughal emperor in the song 'Lagta Nahi Dil Mera' in the 1960 film 'Lal Quila'. The ghazal was originally penned by the Mughal emperor when he was in exile in Myanmar.

His pain of being separated from his country and loved ones is clearly evident in this poem. He remained in Myanmar till his death and was buried there. He knew this fate of his which he brought in the last two lines of this ghazal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dharmendra karan johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK