Having explored rom-coms before, Dhoom Dhaam director Rishab Seth on how he blended the bridal couple’s love story with action

(From left) Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the film

Director Rishab Seth has been familiar with the language of romantic comedies. But adding a layer of action to it seemed like an opportunity too good to pass up. So, Seth was more than happy to helm Dhoom Dhaam, Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s latest release. “I had done Rishta.com, a slice-of-life romantic comedy. But here I got to do crazier things like blowing up cars. That was a huge draw for me. The film’s top layer is comedy. In addition, there is a bit of commentary about marriage and relationships, without being preachy,” says the director.

Rishab Seth

The Netflix film revolves around a newly-married couple, who has a run-in with local goons on their wedding night. Another joy for Seth while filming Dhoom Dhaam was to collaborate with his lead actors. “Both Yami and Pratik want to explore spaces outside their comfort zone. They aren’t vanity van actors. They love being on set. It’d take two hours to set up lighting. Pratik and Yami could’ve sat in their vanity vans and said, ‘Call us when the shot is ready.’ But they didn’t. During a night shoot, the lighting took ages, but they were up there all night in costume. It’s encouraging that they are as interested in the lighting as they are in their performances,” he smiles.

Gautam, he quips, also filled in as the producer on set at times considering the film is backed by her producer-husband Aditya Dhar. “Yami would say, ‘You have got enough takes. Let’s move on to the next scene,’” he laughs.