Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi head for a Bhutan expedition

Dia has always loved travelling, especially within India and she keeps her fans updated by giving a sneak peek of all the beautiful places she explores, through her social media

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is on a adventure spree in Bhutan. Dia has been accompanied by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

The actress has been sharing a lot of fun and adventure filled pictures and videos on her social media account. From trekking to visiting sparkling clean streams and monasteries, Dia and Vaibhav have been exploring Bhutan in and out.

Recently, Dia celebrated her husband Vaibhav's birthday with family and close friends around. The intimate birthday party was planned by Dia herself. She shared a lot of candid photos showcasing fun moments between her family, herself and her husband Vaibhav on social media. In one of the images, shared by Dia one can see her and Vaibhav cutting the birthday cake along with their son Avyaan.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in February 2021 and welcomed their first born, their baby boy Avyaan Azad Rekhi on May 14th the same year. Their son was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s marriage was in news for the right reasons especially because their wedding priest was a lady.

Dia had consciously made a choice of opting for a female priest (Sheela Atta) to officiate the ceremony. She bumped into Sheela Atta at a friend's wedding where the latter was performing the wedding rituals. She was so moved and felt so spiritually connected to the ceremony and immediately decided to call Sheela as the priest at her wedding.

This is both, Dia and Vaibhav’s second try at marriage. Vaibhav also has a daughter Samaira from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi. in 2014, Dia who had married her long time business partner Sahil Sangha, parted ways in 2019, after 5 years of marriage marital bliss.

