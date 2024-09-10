'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' re-release: The Dia Mirza and R Madhavan starrer has impressed at the box office as it got a second life at the theatres

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza

Listen to this article Dia Mirza, R Madhavan's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' re-release set to exceed original release's collection x 00:00

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been re-released in theatres over 20 years after its first release. While the film flopped during its initial release at the theatres, overtime the film saw a loyal following with fans appreciating performances and songs in the film. With several film re-releases now driving audiences to the theatres with its nostalgia factor, RHTDM also got a second life at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' collected a little over Rs 5 crore when it was released in 2001. The film has now collected Rs 3.2 crore in just 10 days since its re-release. The second week collections have matched the first week collections which is a remarkable feat for a re-release. The film is still going strong and expected to cross the collections of the film set during its original release.

The city of Pune has had the most turnout for the film that also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film collected Rs 75 lakhs in the city in 10 days.

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan go back in time:

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reunited virtually after the film's re-release to talk about the film. The actress revealed how her heart broke when the film failed to do well. She also remembered what Madhavan told her while promoting the film. During the Instagram Live, Dia Mirza recalled, "We were travelling from one place to another for 14-18 hours, constantly going from one place to another. We would often catch up on our sleep in the flight. The film was also shot that way - we had shot in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Mumbai. The film's release date was announced before we finished the bhaag daur."

She then said, "We had got 5 mins of peace amid the madness, and you had said to me 'it is a very special film and it will really connect with the audience'. I said, 'I hope so'. Then the film released and people did not really go to the theatres just to watch it. It broke us; it broke our hearts so much because there was so much anticipation, so much expectation. And we worked so hard."

"But you were right, Maddy. People may not have made it to the theatres, but then they have made time for it over and over again, over the years and given it so much love," she said, getting a little emotional.

About Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

This beloved classic tells the story of Maddy, a charming yet mischievous young man who falls deeply in love with Reena, a beautiful woman engaged to another. Determined to win her heart, Maddy pretends to be her fiancé and sets off on a heartfelt journey of love, deception, and redemption. With its captivating storyline, unforgettable performances, and a soundtrack filled with superhit songs like Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remains a timeless favourite that promises to reignite the nostalgia and romance for audiences once again.

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also featured Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is now available on theatres, as well as on Prime Video.