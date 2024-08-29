Fans are most excited about the return of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein after 23 years. Tumbbad (2018) and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur are also re-releasing

Tumbbad, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Gangs of Wasseypur are among films re-releasing in theatres this Friday. With no big Bollywood film releasing this weekend, movie-goers can enjoy these popular films once again in theatres.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-releasing after 23 years

Fans are most excited about the return of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein after 23 years. Starring R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan, this beloved classic tells the story of Maddy, a charming yet mischievous young man who falls deeply in love with Reena, a beautiful woman engaged to another. Determined to win her heart, Maddy pretends to be her fiancé and sets off on a heartfelt journey of love, deception, and redemption. With its captivating storyline, unforgettable performances, and a soundtrack filled with superhit songs like Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remains a timeless favourite that promises to reignite the nostalgia and romance for audiences once again.

Posting a video today, Madhavan urged fans to go watch it again, confessing that he is feeling nervous about the re-release.

Sohum Shah's Tumbadd re-releasing in theatres on Aug 30

Yesterday, Sohum Shah stirred excitement among fans by sharing a chilling still of himself with Hastar from Tumbbad. The anticipation for the film’s re-release is at an all-time high, and this teaser has only added to the growing buzz. Tumbbad was a standout in the horror-fantasy genre, set in a mythical world and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Sohum Shah played Vinayak Rao, a man on a treacherous quest for hidden treasure amid dark curses and eerie folklore. His performance was crucial to the film’s acclaimed atmosphere and storytelling.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film made history as the first Indian movie to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. In addition to Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur to re-release in theatres

Gangs of Wasseypur, which was originally shot as a single film measuring a total of 321 minutes, was released in two part in 2012. The films received widespread critical acclaim and were commercial successes at the box office. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and others, the film is considered a Bollywood cult classic. The director announced that it would be back in theatres from August 30 to September 5.