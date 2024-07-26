Film actor R Madhavan has become the owner of a luxury apartment located in Mumbai's BKC area. The apartment is worth Rs 17.5 cr and boats of a Venetian suite feature

R Madhavan

Listen to this article Inside R Madhavan's luxurious new Mumbai apartment worth Rs 17.5 crore x 00:00

Film actor R Madhavan has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades now. He recently purchased a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai's BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) area. The new apartment is valued at Rs 17.5 crore. The house covers 4,182 square feet and comes with two parking spaces. According to documents obtained by Squareyards.com, the sale transaction was finalised on July 22. The actor paid registration cost of Rd 30,000 and a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about the property:

The new property is located in Signia Pearl an upscale residential building that hosts 4 and 5 BHK apartments. The houses in the building features the concept of 'Venetian Suites'. In this, the interior walls gently disappear to give an extended canvas of interconnecting living areas, and reside in an optimised living space. The residential building boasts of an array of premium amenities and features that cater to a rich and affluent lifestyle.

On the work front:

R Madhavan was last seen in the film 'Shaitaan' opposite Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The film saw him play a dreaded antagonist with powers he used for evil. The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (Devgn) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

He will next be seen in the film 'The Test' with Nayanthara. The production of the cricket drama was concluded earlier this year. The film, which also features Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios. Sashikanth has directed the movie from his script. He also produced the film alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

The actor also has a film with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in the pipeline. The film is reportedly titled 'Shankara' and is scheduled to be released this year. The film based on the life of C Sankaran Nair chronicles the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the ghastly 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’, written by Chettur Sankaran Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and wife Pushpa Palat.