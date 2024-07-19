R Madhavan recently opened up about how he lost his potbelly in just 21 days by following a disciplined lifestyle without heavy workouts

R Madhavan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Chewing food 45-60 times, long walks': R Madhavan reveals secret behind his 21-day weight loss x 00:00

Actor R Madhavan recently revealed that he lost his potbelly in just 21 days. A clip of the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Maine' actor speaking about his diet has gone viral on social media. He said that he lost his belly weight in just 21 days with a disciplined diet and not exercise or surgery. The actor also showed his before and after picture and transformation left all stunned.

While actors are known to be under strict diet and follow heavy workout routines. R Madhavan's simple yet disciplined way of losing weight has attracted teh attention of netizens. In a video by Curly Tales, R Madhavan said that he had a big belly during the shoot of his directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. He then shared a picture of his before and after look and the potbelly had reduced by a lot in just 21 days. this led to the netizen baffled and one user retweeted the video and inquired about his fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

R Madhavan responded to the tweet with his fitness discipline. "Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times( drink your food and chew your water) .. last meal at 6.45 pm .( only cooked food -nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm ) .. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep( no screen time 90 min before bed) … plenty of fluids .. lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolized by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all. ALL THE VERY BEST."

Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times( drink your food and chew your water) .. last meal at 6.45 pm .( only cooked food -nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm ) .. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep( no screen time 90 min before bed) … plenty of fluids… https://t.co/CsVL98aGEj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 18, 2024

In the same interview, he spoke about the research he did for weight loss. "I did a lot of research to find out how I can put on weight and then lose it quickly. The research took me to a test called applied kinesiology — which tells everybody, every one of us — how we are at any given point of time intolerant to a type of food because of our emotional state," he explained.

Madhavan recounted a phase where he consumed only cake for three months, and added, "I only ate what I was intolerant to. So, the whole body (kind of) bloated up. It was difficult to bend down and tie my laces. But post that period, I only ate food that was good for my body. No exercise, no running, no surgery, no medication."

R Madhavan was last seen in the film 'Shaitaan' opposite Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The film saw him play a dreaded antagonist with powers he used for evil. The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (Devgn) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.