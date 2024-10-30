Bollywood actress and climate champion Dia Mirza speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her take on the festival and how it can be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner

Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress and climate champion Dia Mirza is a credible voice, speaking up for environmental and wildlife conservation in the country and a torchbearer of eco-sensitivity. The eco-investor has time and again promoted sustainability at various levels in her capacity. This Diwali, Dia speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her take on the festival and how it can be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner.

Dia Mirza honours age-old traditions of celebrating Diwali

The actor and entrepreneur believes that India has always had traditions of circularity and sustainability. She says, “Our kolams with rice powder fed the birds, we served festive feasts on banana leaves, we decorated our homes with clay diyas, mango leaves, flowers, and handmade torans and there is no reason why we should not continue to honour these traditions. By celebrating a zero-waste, noise-free Diwali, I am not doing anything radical but only continuing the traditions India has always observed.”

Dia’s Diwali celebrations are mostly family-centric, focused on home-cooked meals and lighting lamps. “On every festive occasion, I also plant trees on behalf of everyone I want to greet. This year, I donated to the Salaam Baalak Trust instead of gifting that generates unnecessary waste. The idea is to plant the seeds of lasting joy on a special day like this,” she asserts.

Dia Mirza shares tips to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

She says, “I don't associate noise and smoke with Diwali because as a child, festivities were always about observing quieter traditions. I remember oil lamps, flower rangolis, seeing my mother filling our home with light and beauty, and gorging on sweets with my friends.”

Sharing decor tips, Dia suggests making torans of mango leaves, flower rangolis, urlis with rose petals, diyas, tuberoses in earthen vases, radiant brass deepams, and soy candles.

“I firmly believe that with intentionality, anyone can cut out elements from celebrations that generate pollution. The challenge is to begin but once we do, we will find more ways every day to simplify our lives and how we celebrate our cherished festivals,” she adds.

Dia Mirza requests to respect the environment

“My only request is that we should strive to reclaim our Indian traditions that were steadfastly rooted in sustainability and had a deep respect for the environment. Our traditions have always been rooted in eco-friendly practices. As Indians, we have always believed in upcycling old objects and fabrics, generating minimal waste, honouring the Earth, taking care of biodiversity, and being kind. The time has come to truly reclaim and preserve these traditions,” she concludes.