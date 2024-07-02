Arjun Kapoor posted a cryptic message about dealing with pain amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor posted a cryptic message on Instagram amid rumours of a breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Did Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora breakup?

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared on Instagram Stories, saying, "Pain from a disciple is better than pain from regret.” However, this post also followed his birthday celebration, which Malaika Arora did not attend. Recently, Malaika also sparked speculation about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor when she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

The post reads: "There's always something to look forward to, something to be grateful for, something to be proud of, something to hold on to, something to believe in, something to love, something to live for; there is so much in life."

Surprisingly, Malaika was not present at Arjun's birthday party on June 26. The event was attended by various Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora love story

After keeping their love story a secret for quite some time, it was on Malaika's 45th birthday when Arjun Kapoor made a cute post for his lady love. Later, they were snapped partying and spending time with each other's families, which made the world believe that things had gotten quite serious between them. But until now, the world has been waiting for an official confirmation from the couple themselves.

When the world seeks gossip, Karan Johar comes to the rescue. And yet again, Johar decided to take charge and make the duo tell the right story to the world. It was the 6th season of Koffee with Karan when Malaika said that she liked the Kuttey actor. Further, in the same season, Arjun Kapoor officially said that he is not single.

On Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, Malaika decided to give her bae the best surprise by making their relationship Instagram official. Malaika posted a goofy picture to wish her dear one on his special day. Ever since, they kept on posting cute and loved-up pictures of each other until very recently.

It was just a few months back when reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had parted ways. There has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. To note, their pictures are very much still on each other's social media. As nothing about them parting ways is confirmed, we hope this news is just another rumour and everything is fine between the two.