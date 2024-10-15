Kartik Aaryan has responded to the talk about the two different endings. He spoke about Anees Bazmee’s choice to shoot two climaxes, and may have accidentally hinted at Kiara Advani being part of the project

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

There's a lot of buzz online about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with fans sharing their guesses about the plot and twists. Director Anees Bazmee recently added to the excitement by mentioning in an interview that he filmed two different endings, and only four people know which one is real. He mentioned that the climax will surprise everyone!

Kartik Aaryan hints at Kiara Advani scene in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan has responded to the talk about the two different endings. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about Anees Bazmee’s choice to shoot two climaxes, and he may have accidentally hinted at Kiara Advani being part of the project. He said, “I think one or two more people know about the actual climax. But yes, two climaxes have been shot for this film. In fact, when the script came to us, only these five or so people received the last 15 pages.”

Kartik also mentioned that even the assistant director and production teams didn’t get to see the climax script. At one point, he accidentally brought up filming with Kiara Advani but quickly tried to correct himself. “When we were shooting, in fact, when we were shooting with Kiara…” He sheepishly paused and stated, “Sorry. I meant when we were shooting with Vidya ji…”

Realizing his slip-up, he quickly asked, “This is not live, right?” He further continued, “I would just like to say that we have shot two climaxes. This was the first time I had to hide many things. It’s a different space; it’s a different film. There will be many surprises for all of you in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only marks the return of Vidya as Manjulika but also introduces new layers of intrigue, particularly regarding the question of who the "real" Manjulika is between her and Madhuri.

The trailer promises a blend of thrilling moments, including a jaw-dropping scene where Vidya appears to scale a pillar while dragging Madhuri, hinting at the film's captivating and comedic undertones. In addition to the formidable trio, the film features Triptii Dimri as Kartik's love interest, alongside returning comic favourites Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. Fans can expect a delightful mix of horror and humour, which has made the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise a beloved part of Indian cinema.

Set to release this Diwali, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)