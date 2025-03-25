There have been rumours that Elvish Yadav and Mannara Chopra are dating, and now the content creator has seemingly confirmed these reports

Mannara Chopra and Elvish Yadav are currently a part of Bharti Singh-hosted cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs Season 2. While the show is managing to tickle the funny bones of all its viewers, Elvish Yadav, with his recent comment on Mannara Chopra, has made headlines. There have been rumours that Elvish and Mannara are dating, and now the content creator has seemingly confirmed these reports.

Elvish Yadav confirms relationship with Mannara?

Recently, Elvish took to his podcast to address the ongoing rumours. While talking about whether he is dating Mannara, he mentioned, "Haan, main Mannara ko date kar raha hoon aur usne hi meri entry karwayi hai show mein. Vo meri clubs mein bhi entry karwa deti hai.” (Yes, Mannara and I are dating, and she helped me enter the show. She also helps me with my entry into clubs.)

This hilarious response from the YouTuber left netizens confused. While many believed that he had confirmed his relationship with Mannara, others thought he was just joking. A netizen wrote, "Hahaha Elvish bhai, I know mazak kar rahe hai. Kya bhai." "Omg, I just can't stop laughing. This is so, so funny," another one wrote.

About Elvish & Mannara’s pairing

On Laughter Chefs, Mannara Chopra is paired with Sudesh Lahri, while Elvish Yadav was first paired with Abdu Rozik. Later, Abdu was replaced by Karan Kundrra, who was also a part of the first season of the show.

Karan Kundrra, who has recently joined the show, in conversation with Mid-Day, shared his excitement about joining the show again. He said, "It doesn’t feel like I was away for a bit. The day we started, it was like muscle memory. It felt like I hadn’t gone anywhere. I even said this to Krushna Bhai, ‘Aisa lag hi nahi raha hai ki 2-3 mahine ki break hui hai.’”

When asked about the outpouring of love on his return to the show, Karan called it complete madness and said, "It’s like something has been activated, and suddenly there’s an outpouring of love. It’s not just from my fans but also from the fans of the show. They are extremely happy, and now with my return, they’re saying, ‘Arjun ko bhi lao!’”