On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday gets candid about her friendship with Sara Ali Khan given that they studied in the same school

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's friendship journey

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who shares an incredible friendship with her contemporaries, especially schoolmate Sara Ali Khan, shares some insight into their rapport that did not commence on a good note but eventually blossomed. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Ananya gets candid about her friendship with Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday would hide from Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday recalls running into Sara Ali Khan her senior at school. She shares, “Sara in school was very like she is outspoken now but in school she was even more outspoken so she was always this myth. I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk down a certain (another) staircase. Because she would say anything. Like she is moohfat anyways like now also she says but in school, she was even more moohfat and she used to really say anything. So, I used to be like she is going to say something about me.”

Sara Ali Khan didn’t even know Ananya Panday’s name

Ananya Panday asserts that although it wouldn’t account as ragging, Sara Ali Khan didn’t even want to know her name. She elaborates, “We did a play together in school and I was she was the main in the play and I was like holding her umbrella or something, I was in the back and she wouldn’t bother to know my name. So, she will be like say ‘aye girl’ come here. I don’t think because my name started with A, she didn’t even know that. Now when I tell her she says, ‘What rubbish I treated you so well’, but she did not know my name also in school.”

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan’s equation as of today

Ananya Panday reveals that Sara Ali Khan messaged her after watching ‘CTRL’ before she could sit down for the interview. “We have actually become (friends), 'cause she debuted a year before I did and she was very welcoming. She would always say, ‘Let’s go for lunch’, and she really made an effort to be friends,” concludes Ananya.