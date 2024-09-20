Ananya Panday recounted her initial years as a woman in the industry and opened up about finding her voice in Bollywood. The actress also spoke up about how she views her contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday has come a long way since making her debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2' to the mega-successful Call Me Bae. Recently when speaking at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Ananya Panday recounted her initial years as a woman in the industry and opened up about finding her voice. Ananya also emphasized the importance of building a supportive environment for her contemporaries and shared her thoughts on the power of female friendships in showbiz.

Ananya Panday on her bond with Sara and Janhvi in Bollywood

“I think I've become a lot more vocal about what I stand for. What keeps me going is seeing change; knowing that speaking up or even through cinema you can actually make an impact. Even if one young girl comes up to me and says I am myself because you are yourself and I feel comfortable in my skin, for me that’s where I have done my job. I think seeing change is a huge reason why I keep going,” Ananya shared.

She added, “They keep pitting women against each other, actresses against actresses, but with Sara and Jahnavi it's not a very conscious attempt, we constantly try to be there for each other and support each other very publicly, so that we are showing people this is how female friendships are supposed to be like, don’t believe any other way.”

Launched in 2022, Maitri: Female First Collective is an initiative by Prime Video that aims to create a safe space for women in Indian media and entertainment, bringing them together to discuss their experiences, challenges and successes, and offer their perspective on bringing about a positive shift.

Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae series debut

Ananya Panday made her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The new show, also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the show will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.