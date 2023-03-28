Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did Sara Ali Khan experience paranormal activities on Gaslight sets Heres what her co star Chitrangda Singh has to say

Did Sara Ali Khan experience paranormal activities on 'Gaslight' sets? Here's what her co-star Chitrangda Singh has to say!

Updated on: 28 March,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot

Did Sara Ali Khan experience paranormal activities on 'Gaslight' sets? Here's what her co-star Chitrangda Singh has to say!

Sara Ali Khan (Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah)


Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot.


While the cast and crew enjoyed shooting at Wankaner palace, there was something off on the sets too. Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch her commute and stay at the palace to save her time, that's when she experienced something that the film's team is still trying to wrap their hands around.



Talking about the incident, Chitrangda Singh said: "She (Sara) said she could hear voices in the palace. When she went to the bathroom, she could feel someone pass by, like a gust of wind. Sara ended up there one night and apparently the palace was slightly haunted so she then returned to the hotel. We don't know if it was paranormal."


Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on the OTT v/s theatre release debate

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The film will be released digitally on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sara ali khan chitrangada singh vikrant massey akshay oberoi rahul dev bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK