Don't box Chitrangda in!

Updated on: 22 March,2023 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Attempting her first murder mystery in Gaslight, Chitrangda says she has avoided being stereotyped by playing varied roles

Chitrangda Singh


Gaslight marks many firsts for Chitrangda Singh. Pavan Kirpalani’s directorial venture not only marks her maiden murder mystery, but also sees her collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, two co-stars who hail from different schools of acting. Additionally, the Disney+ Hotstar offering is perhaps one of her few films that demanded intense prep. “We underwent an acting workshop. Our coach, Rupesh, sat with us separately to work on our individual tracks because the makers wanted an air of awkwardness [between the characters],” begins the actor.


The actor with Sara Ali KhanThe actor with Sara Ali Khan



Kirpalani has helmed thrillers like Ragini MMS (2011) and Phobia (2016). Singh says that the director’s strength lies in the way he develops his scripts. “A good thriller has to have good writing. I don’t think people will get all the nuances in Gaslight during the first watch. There is no spoon-feeding because Pavan doesn’t believe in it.” Joining creative forces with Khan and Massey was the cherry on top. “Vikrant has done far more work than me, as has Sara. I have done very little work for the time I have been around,” she reflects. 


In her 18-year career, Singh has attempted varied projects — from Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005) to Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011). But she admits that people have tried to pigeon-hole her. “People thought I was too stunning [to play Mary] in Bob Biswas, but I was convincing. If I were to show someone Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and then Aao raja [dance number in Gabbar is Back], people wouldn’t believe it’s the same person. But it all boils down to acting.”

