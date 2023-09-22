Breaking News
Did Shah Rukh Khan just confirm that Nayanthara is upset over her role in Jawan?

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Nayanthara played SRK's love interest in Jawan. Reportedly, the actress was not happy with the way her character shaped up

Nayanthara, who earned the title of 'lady superstar' with her films in South India, recently made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'. She played the role of a high ranking police officer and Khan's love interest. However, one hears that the actress is not keen on doing more Bollywood films. According to reports, Nayanthara is not happy with the way her character shaped in the film 'Jawan' and is currently not reading any scripts for Hindi films. 


A source told Hindustan Times, "Nayanthara has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined."


Padukone's character was credited as a cameo but it did not feel like one given the impact it created. It was not a cameo at all. 'Jawan' was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan,” adds the source, adding, “And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon," the source said. 


While speculation is rampant, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to host one of his #askSRK sessions where he gets to connect with his fanbase. A fan took to the platform to say, "I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah" SRK seemingly responded to the rumours by saying, "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan" 

Nayanthara was also missing from promotional events of  the film. She skipped the pre-release event in Chennai stating Onam celebrations and skipped the grand success meet in Mumbai stating her mother's birthday as the reason. The success meet was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari, and others. One wonders if her disappointment with the film was the reason for her to skip the events? However, the sources clarified that is not the season. "Nayanthara never goes to the films events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities.”

