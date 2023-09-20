Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film inches closer to 1000 crore club worldwide

Post entering the 500 crore club in India across all languages, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to enter the 1000 crore club globally

Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to beating his own Pathaan record as Jawan marches towards setting new benchmarks for the industry. Post entering the 500 crore club in India across all languages, the film is all set to enter the 1000 crore club globally!

The film's stunning success has set it on a path to breaking records not only in India but also in various languages and worldwide. Having collected 907.54 crores at the global box office and still going strong, 'Jawan' is now eyeing the coveted 1000 crore club globally.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Jawan begins its momentous journey towards ₹ 500 cr… PHENOMENAL TRENDING on weekdays… Gets that extra push due to #Ganeshotsav [partial holiday] on [second] Tue… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr. Total: ₹ 457.59 cr." He further reported, "#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 2] Fri 1 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 53.45 cr."

As Jawan continues its triumphant run, it is beginning to leave an indelible mark on the box office landscape. The film's astounding numbers and unwavering popularity have led many to believe that it is poised to surpass even Shah Rukh Khan's'Pathaan' in all languages.

Amid Jawan's success, director Atlee quipped in an interview with ETimes that he might consider sending the film to the Oscars. "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?" he said.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.