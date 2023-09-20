In an interview with ETimes, Atlee reacted to sending Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to the Oscars. The director said he would love to do so

Listen to this article Atlee says he would 'love' to send Jawan to Oscars: I'll ask Shah Rukh Khan over a call x 00:00

Atlee joked about taking Jawan to the Oscars The director quipped that he will talk to Shah Rukh Khan about the same Earlier this month, director Anil Sharma said he might send Gadar 2 to Oscars

The box office is ringing with back-to-back blockbusters. In the past month, the industry has received several successful films including Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, and Jawan. While the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer actioner continues to draw audience to theatres, director Atlee said in an interview with ETimes that he would love to submit the film to the Oscars.

Atlee quipped, "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?"

Earlier this month, Gadar 2's director Anil Sharma also said in an interview with the Indian Express that he might consider sending the film to the Oscars. "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story," he shared.

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and others, has earned Rs. 444.69 crores in 13 days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… #Jawan crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi… Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India, after #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2 and #Pathaan… Also, the hold on [second] Mon is simply superb… #Jawan [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr. Total: ₹ 444.69 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

On September 15, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee along with Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone hosted a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Jawan.