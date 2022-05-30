Did Sidhu Moose Wala predict his death? Netizens find uncanny similarities with his song 'The Last Ride'

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Fans and followers of the singer began to share the song widely on social media and so far the track released on May 15 this year it has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


'The Last Ride'- the latest track unveiled by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, began to trend on social media soon after the news of his killing in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.

Fans and followers of the singer began to share the song widely on social media and so far the track released on May 15 this year it has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.





