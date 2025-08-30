Dressed in traditional outfits, the two looked elegant, and Veer reacted to her post with heart emojis, sparking netizen reactions calling it a “soft launch” of their relationship

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's romance have been spreading on social media. Netizens couldn't maintain their cool when they were photographed together, and Tara hinted about having someone in her life. Tara has shared an amazing photo with Veer from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The couple looked majestic in traditional clothing as they posed for the camera.

Tara's Instagram post and netizens reaction

Tara shared her solo photos, as well as one with her boyfriend Veer Pahariya, and commented, "Devotion, faith, and celebration...Ganpati Bappa Morya." Tara looked ethereal in an embroidered saree, accented with heavy jewellery, a bindi, and a well-groomed hairstyle. Veer looked gorgeous in his traditional attire. Veer Pahariya also reacted to the post with hearts and evil eye emojis.

Netizens quickly reacted to the post, one of them wrote, "The fifth picture changed it all." Another one wrote, "Tara Sutaria Pahariya, oh my god my tongue twisted there', while one of them wrote, "What a soft launch", another penned, "Soft launching done right."



Earlier, it was reported by Zoom, detailing Tara and Veer's relationship, "They're not trying too hard to hide it, but they're also not flaunting it." Their chemistry was evident. They couldn’t stop giggling. "There were some serious sparks."

Tara got candid about her views on love

That is not all. Tara recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she talked about love and her relationship status. While she avoided addressing Veer Pahariya, her adorable reactions caught the attention of observant netizens, and conjecture got stronger.

In the podcast, Tara revealed, “I’m very happy right now! Yes! I’m elated, over the moon.” Tara didn’t try to hide her excitement. When asked whether she and her partner ever spend time moon-gazing, the Student of the Year diva replied, “Yeah, it’s actually a fun experience. Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes.”

She further spilt the beans on her faith in love, “I’m lucky in that department. Because if I didn’t love love as much as I do, and did, and always will… I mean, anyone who loves it as much as I do will be a good partner because you prioritise that above all. It’s the important thing for me, undoubtedly.”