Ananya Panday, the star of Call Me Bae, handles breakups like many others. Right now, she's focused on her upcoming OTT series, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6, 2024. When asked recently if she has ever thrown away a photo of an ex, Panday shared her thoughts.

Ananya Panday reveals she has an ex-box like Kourtney Kardashian

She admitted to burning the photo and keeping an "ex-box," inspired by Kourtney Kardashian. In a conversation with Fever FM, when asked if she had ever flushed a photo of an ex, Panday laughed and said, “No, I’ve burned it, not flushed it. What if it gets stuck? That would be a bigger disaster.”

She was then asked if she had kept any knick-knacks from an ex, Ananya revealed, “Yes, I had an ex-box with some things and memories. I think Kourtney Kardashian did something similar; she had an ex-box filled with items.”

About Ananya Panday's upcoming new show 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

The eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler. Call Me Bae marks the streaming debut of Ananya Panday as Bae. The series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Call Me Bae will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 6.

“From the get-go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special,” said actor Ananya Panday. “As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There’s more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long-format original series and I couldn’t have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I’m looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6.”