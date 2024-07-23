Before Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone appeared with Himesh Reshammiya in his music album "Naam Hai Tera." This was her first big break in the industry

Himesh Reshammiya

Before Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone appeared with Himesh Reshammiya in his music album "Naam Hai Tera." This was her first big break in the industry. The album was well-received and has garnered many views online. In December 2019, Deepika Padukone appeared on the set of the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 to promote her film "Chhapaak." She thanked music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who was a judge on the show, for giving her first break in the industry. Deepika shared that it was because of "Naam Hai Tera" that Farah Khan noticed her and cast her in "Om Shanti Om." Deepika and Himesh also performed the song together on stage.

