In Pic: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiyan is undeniably one of the most loved singers in the music industry. Himesh has given us some chartbusters that stay rent-free in our hearts. Today, on Himesh Reshammiyan's birthday, we have decided to take you down memory lane and make you feel nostalgic with the top 5 songs of the music maestro.

1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Talking about Himesh Reshammiyan's songs and not including this one is a crime in itself. For all the 90s kids, this was an unsaid love anthem. From shadi, baarat to house parties, this song became a non-negotiable part of every playlist. The song, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta, became an instant hit. The singer didn't only sing but also composed this song.

2. Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Yes, we know that you have already started singing the song in your head. Jhalak Dikhla Ja became a mandatory addition to all the 2006 playlists and remains one of Himesh Reshammiyan's best compositions. This song features Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea.

3. Aap Ki Kashish

Himesh Reshammiyan's song featuring Emraan Hashmi was a deadly combo back then. Yet another song by Himesh featuring Emraan became an instant hit and was on everyone's tongue. It also starred Tanushree Dutta and Sonu Sood along with Emraan Hashmi.

4. Hookah Bar

Yet another peppy track from Himesh Reshammiyan was Khiladi 786's song Hookah Bar, which had all of us grooving. This song, featuring Akshay Kumar and Asin, became a chartbuster. It made many of us shake a leg to its beats.

5. Tera Suroor

Tera Suroor, sung by Himesh Reshammiya, is a soulful and melodious track that became an instant hit upon release. This Himesh Reshammiyan single still remains a fan favourite among all his songs. The music video features stunning visuals and a romantic storyline that complements the song's emotional depth.

As Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his 51st birthday today, let’s turn up the volume and celebrate the music maestro's special day with our ultimate playlist. These songs will surely lift your mood and make you groove, leaving behind all the mid-week blues.

