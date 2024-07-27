Breaking News
Updated on: 27 July,2024 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The action sequences in Ulajh have been choreographed intelligently by the veteran stunt director Nick Powell

Ulajh update

Junglee Pictures’ upcoming espionage thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles shall hit the theatres on 2nd August 2024. The movie circumnavigates around the high stakes world of IFS and the diplomats.


The trailer of the movie has already grabbed the eyeballs for the right reasons and we have witnessed Janhvi Kapoor performing some enthralling action sequences. 



'Gladiator' stunt director brings epic action to 'Ulajh'


The action sequences in Ulajh have been choreographed intelligently by the veteran stunt director Nick Powell who is known for highly acclaimed International movies of all time like Born Identity, Gladiator, The Last Samurai and many more. It is going to be a visual spectacle to see Nick Powell’s magic on screens combined with Janhvi Kapoor’s charisma.

Revealing details about her action training in Uljah, Janhvi says, “People often misunderstand the role of IFS officers, they think it’s similar to other positions where hard combat training is required. IFS officer training is more focused on diplomacy, maintaining international relations, and strategic thinking using words. Through Ulajh, I gained insight into the skill sets required to be an IFS officer. For my character Suhana in Ulajh, we kept this authenticity intact. While I didn't undergo combat training, Nick Powell ensured that the essential action training went more in the zone and authentic  
for an IFS.“

Speaking about Janhvi’s action sequence in the film, action-director Nick Powell said, “Janhvi is so feminine and making her do an action sequence and trying to make her look as someone who is punching people, hurting them, of course because she is afraid and does not intend to hurt them deliberately was difficult.”

Janhvi recently got hospitalised, and media reports stated that it was a case of severe food poisoning. On the work front, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of the Deputy High Commissioner of the embassy in 'Ulajh'. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

About 'Ulajh'

Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas on August 2nd, 2024.

