Anant Ambani's nanny attended his wedding with Radhika Merchant and recalled her memories with him as a kid. She is also the nanny for Taimur and Jeh

Lalita D'Silva with Anant Ambani and Jeh

Listen to this article Did you know? Kareena Kapoor's kids and Ram Charan's daughter's nanny also looked after Anant Ambani x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair and was attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment worlds. The family also invited people who have and continue to share close bond with them as well. Among them is Anant's former nanny, Lalita D'Silva. But did you know she is also the nanny for Kareena Kapoor's kids- Taimur and Jeh?

Lalita D'Silva took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Anant on his wedding with Radhika Merchant. Sharing pictures with Anant and his family, she wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we've shared, and I'm thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me. I'm blessed to have Nita bhabi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family's love and support mean the world to me, and I'm honored to be a part of their lives."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalita Dsilva (@lalitadsilva2965)

Ahead of the wedding, Lalita also shared an old picture of her with Anant at Disneyland. Sharing the picture, she revealed that her first job as a nanny began with Anant. "This is me and Anant Ambani in Paris Disney World. This is where I started my baby care job. Anant was very good boy in his child hood. Till now he is loved by everyone in family and social group. Today his big day i am wishing him all the best for his happy married life God bless this couple".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalita Dsilva (@lalitadsilva2965)

Lalita's feed also features pictures with Jeh and Kareena Kapoor. Lalita is often spotted with Kareena and Saif as she takes care of their kids.

Currently, Lalita is nanny to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara. She has posted pictures with Ram Charan referring to him as her boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalita Dsilva (@lalitadsilva2965)