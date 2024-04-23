Breaking News
Did you know? Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was a background dancer in YJHD's 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend'

Updated on: 23 April,2024 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, danced as a background performer in the song Dilliwaali Girlfriend from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Aayush Sharma

Did you know? Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was a background dancer in YJHD's 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend'
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is currently occupied with promoting his upcoming film Ruslaan. In a recent interview to promote the movie, he talked about the challenges he faced during his early days in Bollywood.


In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush revealed that he worked as a background dancer in the song "Dilliwali Girlfriend" from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kalki Koechlin. He also reflected on a time when he didn't have enough money to buy breakfast.


Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was a background dancer


In the interview, Aayush Sharma mentioned that his first visit to Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai was for the shooting of "Dilliwali Girlfriend". He reminisced about that day, recalling his experience, “I came to Mehboob Studios for the first time for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s shoot and a lot of people asked me why I was working as a background dancer. I was not getting work as an assistant director. I wanted to become a casting director so that I could reach a film set that way. But then that day when I went to Mehboob, there were 300 to 400 background dancers and I was one of them. It was a beautiful moment. I saw Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranbir Kapoor on set. We were given to do a step for Dilliwali Girlfriend. I was trying to hide in the back so that I don’t get seen in the camera, but they kept calling me ahead. That day I had a craving to go and see behind the monitor. I wanted to see how I looked in front of the camera.”

Salman Khan's brother-in-law recounts days when he had only Rs 20 

Aayush also remembered a time in his life when he had only Rs 20 in his pocket. Reflecting on that moment, he recounted standing outside a small eatery in Bandra, worrying about how he would afford breakfast the next day, when he suddenly got a job offer. He mentioned, “There was a day in my life when I just had 20 rupees. I had no money for breakfast in the morning, so I was having a roll that night and wondering what I would do for breakfast the next day. That time I got a call for a shoot for stock images in Navi Mumbai. I did that. And when I got that call about Antim’s satellite being sold, I was again in front of that food joint and wondered that from 20 rupees to so many crores.”

