Sobhita Dhulipala has become a household name, captivating audiences with her memorable performances and impeccable sense of style. Widely recognized for her role as Tara Khanna in the acclaimed series ‘Made In Heaven’, she effortlessly commands attention both on-screen and off. Sobhita's fashion choices, whether adorned in stunning sarees or elegant gowns, consistently make headlines, further solidifying her status as a TRUE trendsetter.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala has once again proven her versatility by being the voice behind a significant character in ‘Kalki 2989 AD’. This groundbreaking film has taken the world of cinema by storm since last week. While the film has garnered widespread acclaim, according to the reports from the south Sobhita's significant contribution by lending her voice only in the Telugu version of the film, portraying Deepika Padukone's character Sumathi which is Sobhita's mother tongue. Sobhita's nuanced voice as Sumathi has added another layer of depth to the film's narrative, showcasing her multifaceted talent.

She recently took to her Instagram to share a sweet gratitude message for the makers of Kalki 2898AD, she captioned it "Sweetest" tagging Nag Ashwin, Vyajanthi Movies, Priyanka C Dutt, and Swapna Dutt.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.' Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer. 'Monkey Man' is slated to release soon in India.

