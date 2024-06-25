Sobhita Dhulipala is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, enriching her performances

Sobhita Dhulipala (Pics/IMDB)

Sobhita Dhulipala's journey from classical dance to the silver screen is a testament to her versatile talents and artistic depth. Emerging as a prominent actress in the Indian film industry.

Her portrayal in the acclaimed web series "Made In Heaven," where she navigated the complexities of a wedding planner's life as Tara Khanna, resonated deeply with audiences. Recently, her role in "The Night Manager" has further solidified her reputation as a compelling performer, adept at portraying intricate characters with finesse.

'The Night Manager' actress Sobhita Dhulipala's talents

Not just this, but beyond her acting achievements, Sobhita Dhulipala is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, enriching her performances with a rare blend of grace and discipline.

From her days as Femina Miss India Earth 2013 to carving out a successful career in Bollywood, Sobhita continues to inspire with her dedication and multifaceted talent. Her journey from the world of pageantry to cinema, coupled with her commitment to classical dance, underscores her as an iconic figure in contemporary Indian cinema and a source of inspiration for aspiring artists.

About Sobhita Dhulipala in Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her Hollywood debut with "Monkey Man", in which she features alongside "Lion" star Dev Patel. The "Night Manager" actor talked about the much-awaited movie on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI here.

"It's my first time working in a new industry, it's Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me," Dhulipala, 31, told PTI.

"Monkey Man" marks the directorial debut of Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire" as well as films like "Hotel Mumbai", "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "The Green Knight".

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, "Monkey Man" is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Dhulipala features in the movie alongside a host of Indian actors, including Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma.

"I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping and screaming. There was a standing ovation," Dhulipala said.