Zeenat Aman never shies away from sharing her point of view on any subject. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to call out luxury brands offering less money to her while they pay eye-watering amounts to others. She targeted an actress who beautifully reprised a role she originally played. Now, netizens have started their guessing game, stating that Zeenat is hinting towards Priyanka Chopra.

What Zeenat Aman Said

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Along with it, she wrote a long caption that reads, “Thank you, but no thank you. I can’t tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I’m being undervalued.

Amidst the barrage of collaboration and appearance requests that materialize in my inbox each day, some stand out for unpleasant reasons. Last-minute invitations that the organizer forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting. Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque ‘share commercials’ are infuriating. And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful.”

She further called out the brands for paying more money to someone else and wrote, “Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion-dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for ‘brand association’ and a ludicrously low fee. Such luxury brands pay eye-watering amounts to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played) and sell even their most basic items for multiple lakhs of rupees. In their outreach to me, they do not fail to express their admiration with generous terms such as ‘icon’ and ‘fashion inspiration.’ But when it comes to actually compensating me for my time, energy, reputation, and reach… the well runs dry.”

She further added, “I am over 70 years old, and I have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I work with what I know to be an unusual professionalism. I have a social media audience that is not only entirely organic but so beautifully engaged. I have immense respect for myself and for you who follow my page. I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe.”

Netizens’ Reaction

A lot of people reacted to Zeenat’s post. One comment read, “Looks like - PC did reprise her role in Don.” A second user commented, “It sounds like Priyanka Chopra.” A third one said, “WORD. This honest pen is about to bring changes, I know it!”