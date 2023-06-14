Digpal Lanjekar on 'Raje Sambhaji': Our film is based on one of his heroic deeds

Even as Raje Sambhaji and Vicky-led Chhava share a common subject, director Digpal Lanjekar says his Marathi film doesn’t chronicle Sambhaji’s entire life

Digpal Lanjekar (left) and Vicky Kaushal (right)

Indian cinema has long found a worthy hero in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But now, filmmakers are turning their attention to his ruler-son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Last week, mid-day reported that director Laxman Utekar had begun work on 'Chhava', which sees Vicky Kaushal as the Maratha king (Vicky has the build and personality for the role, June 6). Interestingly, Marathi director Digpal Lanjekar’s next, Raje Sambhaji too focuses on the historical figure.

The director is unperturbed about the two films sharing the same theme. He says, “I am not afraid because Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj are timeless sources of inspiration. Young people can learn not only about valour from these films, but also essential skills like strategising and resource management.”

While Chhava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s book of the same name, Lanjekar says his Bhushan Patil-led drama is referenced from multiple sources. However, he underlines that it focuses on a significant episode in the warrior king’s life. “Sambhaji Maharaj was immensely brave. This film will be based on one of his heroic deeds; it won’t focus on his entire life.”

Despite the two films’ different approach to the story, Lanjekar believes that a clash should be avoided. The director, who is currently sitting on the drama’s edit, is keen to release it before Chhava. “The producers plan to release the film around Sambhaji Maharaj’s coronation anniversary [July 20] next year.”