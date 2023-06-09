Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 crore in first week

Updated on: 09 June,2023 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 crore in first week

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."



According to Adarsh, the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' hits the big screen on June 16.

Adarsh said: "The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route."

Also Read: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer crosses the Rs 30 crore mark

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

vicky kaushal sara ali khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office Entertainment News bollywood

