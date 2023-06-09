From Mukku in ‘Kedarnath’ to Soumya in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with her small-town characters

Films like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’ and the recently released ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ have made it evident that she has the unique talent of portraying relatability and authenticity in her roles

While there's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented young stars of the new-gen, what sets her apart is her ability to breathe life into small-town characters. Films like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’ and the recently released ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ have made it evident that she has the unique talent of portraying relatability and authenticity in her roles, thus captivating audiences across the nation.

In her first movie, ‘Kedarnath’, Sara played the role of Mukku, a free-spirited young woman who falls in love with a local guide amidst the backdrop of the beautiful Himalayas. Sara's portrayal of Mukku showcased the innocence, dreams, and aspirations of a small-town girl, resonating with audiences who yearned for stories rooted in reality.

Later with ‘Atrangi Re,’ she took on the role of Zara, a vivacious small-town girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love. Zara's character was the perfect blend of innocence, courage, and vulnerability, making her an instant favourite among the audience.

In ‘Gaslight,’ Khan played Meera, a young woman battling against societal norms and struggling to find her voice. Through this role, the actress portrayed the complexities of a small-town girl's journey with authenticity and conviction.

But it wasn't just the serious and intense roles that Sara excelled in. She also brought a breath of fresh air to light-hearted characters. In the delightful romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ Sara played Neha, a small-town girl with dreams of making it big in the city. Neha's character was a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infused the film with infectious energy and laughter.

Understanding the essence and power of relatability, Sara Ali Khan has the ability to capture the nuances, dreams, and struggles of small-town characters and present them on the silver screen with honesty and empathy.

Sara Ali Khan talked about why these characters personally appeal to her in the trailer launch event of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. "The truth is that I really relate to the pulse of my country very strongly. I have always grown up thinking of myself as an Indian desi girl from Juhu that lives with her mother and doesn't really have frills or fancies or is filmy and doesn't even have friends to be honest. So, I has always grown up not just only knowing but also being very proud of my Indianness. But I think that's a very personal thing."