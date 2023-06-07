'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer crosses the Rs 30 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has emerged as an outright crowd-puller

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's recently released romantic comedy, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', is going strong at the box office. The movie which marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's first on-screen collaboration, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', has seen a decent rise in the number of footfalls in the past few days.

The Laxman Utekar directorial which hit theatres on June 2, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', has reportedly crossed the coveted Rs. 30 crore mark at the box office within five days of its release.

Despite facing stiff competition from Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' and Marvel's animated superhero film, 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse', Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has emerged as an outright crowd-puller.

After earning Rs. 5.49 crore on its opening day, as per the early trade estimates, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' minted over Rs. 3.8 crore on Tuesday, day 5, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs. 30. 60 crore, respectively.

As per the trade reports, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' had 13.03 per cent occupancy on June 6. After 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has turned up as the second highest-grossing film for Vicky Kaushal as the lead.

Popular trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the latest figures of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Taran tweeted, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes â¹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1*… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: â¹ 30.60 cr. #India biz.” He also gave a breakdown of how much it earned every day at national chains,“Fri: 3.35 cr, Sat: 4.55 cr, Sun: 5.78 cr, Mon: 2.40 cr, Tue: 2.27 cr."

Maddock Films, the production banner which has bankrolled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' too took to its official Instagram handle and shared the movie's net box office collection and thanked the audience for loving the movie. While sharing the fresh figures along with a poster, they wrote, "Kapil aur Somya ko mil raha hai aapka dher sara pyaar! Iss ke liye hum hain aapke shukra-guzaar."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' follows the story of married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a 'divorce'.

The movie was released in theatres countrywide on June 2. Co-produced by Jio Studios, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.