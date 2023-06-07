Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings at their house to check expenses with the staff members. Husband Vicky Kaushal feels like an audience during this and finds it entertaining

Picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from Karwa Chauth celebrations. Pic/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal finds Katrina Kaif's weekly budget meetings with staff entertaining: 'I sit with popcorn' x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are amongst the cutest couples of Bollywood. The couple often talks about their relationship and how they manage their married life. Recently, Vicky told News Tak about the weekly budget meetings that Katrina holds at home. Stating it has the most fun experience, Vicky said, “She gets the entire staff together, and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”



Vicky Kaushal’s recently released film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Sara Ali Khan has turned out to be a hit at the box office. The actor is currently basking in the success of the film and was seen seeking blessing at Siddhivinayak temple with co-star Sara Ali Khan. He expressed gratitude to the deity for the success of the film. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios' ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ earned Rs. 4.14 crore on day four of its release. This took the total collection of the film to Rs. 26.73 crore.



Talking about Katrina’s response to the film, she shared the film poster on her Instagram stories. She praised the film and wrote, “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much (love)." She also tagged the film team. Vicky re-shared the post and dedicated ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and wrote, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.”





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dated secretly for a short period of time before they got married. Their marriage was quite surprising for their fans as there was no official confirmation about the two being together. They got married in December 2021. Their wedding ceremony was held in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. It was an intimate function only attended by close friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple receives love and blessings from their fans each time they make a public appearance together. After adoring their chemistry as a couple, fans wish to see their on-screen chemistry. Vicky and Katrina have never shared the screen space together.