In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has finally kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening, and the internet is already going crazy. Though the concert didn’t start on time, which left fans a little disappointed, the real struggle was for those who couldn’t get tickets when booking opened. Now, as Diljit has shared a story about the tour kick-off, fans are dropping sweet comments to show how heartbroken they are.

As Diljit posted a video just minutes before the concert began, fans started reacting. One wrote, “Mere bardasht ki ek had hai!” Another commented, “Bahut hurt ho raha hai, dil toota hai paaji, ni kro yr.” A third fan added, “Kya fayeda paaji, tickets to hain hi nahi mere pass.” “Bigg Boss, mujhe hurt ho raha hai,” wrote another.

Earlier, as Dosanjh arrived in Delhi, he visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings before starting his India tour. A video of his visit to the Gurudwara has been shared by his team on Instagram. The video features the singer dressed in denim-on-denim attire and a striking red turban, entering the Gurudwara and seeking blessings.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour

With Diljit's first concert happening today, there were high expectations that a large crowd will lead to traffic blockage. To address this, the Delhi police had issued a traffic advisory. Concertgoers can access the stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16. Gates 1 and 15 have been reserved solely for emergencies. Proper arrangements for vehicle parking have also been made at multiple designated locations near the stadium. Other road restrictions have been implemented to avoid traffic congestion. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light to the entire stretch of B.P. Marg between 4 PM and 11 PM on concert days.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of "Border 2." Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film, which also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. "Border 2" is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.