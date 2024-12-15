AP Dhillon, Jazzy B, and Honey Singh's performances on ‘Millionaire’, ‘This Party Getting Hot’, ‘Dil Luteya’ and ‘315’ created an unparalleled ambiance of nostalgic energy

AP Dhillon's Delhi concert

Listen to this article Dil Luteya! Jazzy B, Honey Singh make a special appearance at AP Dhillon’s Delhi concert - watch video x 00:00

AP Dhillon's Brownprint India Tour, presented by White Fox India, maintained its electrifying momentum with a capacity crowd at Delhi's IG Stadium on December 14th, 2024. Building upon the highly successful Mumbai launch, which featured surprise guest Malaika Arora, the Delhi leg of the tour delivered an unforgettable spectacle, fostering a palpable sense of community and collaborative spirit amongst the audience. This second show established a benchmark of excellence for the tour's continued progression.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

AP Dhillon’s Delhi concert

The concert commenced with a dynamic opening set by viral sensation Josh Brar, skilfully generating an electric atmosphere that primed the audience for the evening's main event. The Punjabi hitmaker then took to the stage, delivering a high-voltage two-hour performance that captivated a sea of over 20,000 attendees. The crowd's enthusiastic engagement was palpable, evident in their fervent participation throughout his 25-track setlist, which seamlessly blended established favorites like ‘Dil Nu’, ‘Desires’, ‘Insane’ and ‘Excuses’ with newer hits such as ‘Bora Bora’, ‘After Midnight’, ‘Sweet Flower’ and ‘Old Money’. Dhillon demonstrated exceptional vocal talent and a commanding stage presence throughout his set. His affection for his fanbase was evident when he brought fans onstage to participate in his performance of 'Brown Munde'.

Jazzy B, Honey Singh, and AP Dhillon sing ‘Dil Luteya’

AP Dhillon's performance was amplified by a stunning production design. A 360° stage, coupled with confetti, pyrotechnics, sparklers, star-shaped confetti, streamers, LED ball drop, Xylo bands, CO2 jets, and flames, created a truly immersive experience delivering every fan an unrestricted view. However, the evening's true zenith arrived with the unexpected appearance of Punjabi music legends Honey Singh and Jazzy B, who joined AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon onstage for a collaborative presentation that transcended a simple guest appearance. Their impassioned performance on ‘Millionaire’, ‘This Party Getting Hot’, ‘Dil Luteya’ and ‘315’ created an unparalleled ambiance of nostalgic energy, marking a significant and electrifying moment in Punjabi music history, harkening back to the vibrant soundscape of the 1990s.

AP Dhillon thanks his fans

AP Dhillon states, “Coming back to India after three years felt surreal. To see so many people singing along to my songs, was truly humbling and a moment I'll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible."

The Delhi leg of the tour proved to be another phenomenal success for the Brownprint India Tour, demonstrating AP Dhillon’s immense popularity and his ability to craft memorable experiences for his fans. The tour moves to Chandigarh as the final pit stop.