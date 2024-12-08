Several videos and pictures from the concert went viral in which Malaika Arora could be seen grooving with AP Dhillon on the stage as he sang the song ‘With You’

Malaika Arora at AP Dhillon's concert Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora was one of the Mumbaikars who witnessed a soulful performance from Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon during his live concert on Saturday night. Several videos and pictures from the concert went viral in which Malaika could be seen grooving with AP on the stage as he sang the song ‘With You’. The duo even shared a warm hug. Watch the video below.

AP Dhillon in India

AP Dhillon’s concert also witnessed acts by singers like Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir In The Hood. He will next perform in New Delhi on December 14. His tour will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21.

Dhillon announced his India tour in September. Taking to Instagram, the Dil Nu hitmaker shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LET'S GO!"

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," according to a statement released by his team.

The Brownprint India Tour is being organised by White Fox India, a live events company renowned for bringing international artists to Indian audiences. Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring Dhillon's chart-topping hits such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, and With You, alongside fresh tracks from his latest EP, including Bora Bora and Old Money.

This marks Dhillon's second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

Malaika Arora’s 2024 was packed with headlines

Malaika Arora has had a 2024 filled with several ups and downs. For those unversed, her stepfather Anil Mehta jumped to his death in September. The actress also ended her relationship with longtime beau and actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, and ‘India's Got Talent’.