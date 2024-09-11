While Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora rushed to their father’s residence after he took the tragic step of allegedly ending his life, pictures and videos reveal that the two sisters met him a day before

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Pic/Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita met their father Anil Arora a day before he jumped to his death

Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off his residential building to death in Mumbai. According to reports he jumped from the terrace of his building in Bandra around 9 am. A team of Bandra police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known and an investigation is underway.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika and Amrita met Anil Arora a day before he allegedly died by suicide

While Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora rushed to their father’s residence after he took the tragic step of allegedly ending his life, pictures, and videos shared by the paparazzi reveal that the two sisters met him a day before he jumped to death. Malaika was spotted with her dog and so was Amrita, who left the Bandra residence smiling, only to return the next day after being informed of Anil’s demise.

Mumbai police investigate Anil Arora's death

Mumbai police said that the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

He told ANI, "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor arrive to console Malaika Arora

After the news of Malaika Arora’s father's death came out, her former in-laws Salim and Salma Khan, former husband Arbaaz Khan, and her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor among many other celebrities reached her parents’ residence. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others were also spotted.

(With inputs from Agencies)