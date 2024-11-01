As per the statement, the man has been identified as Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. He has been charged with discharging a “firearm with intent” and arson

AP Dhillon

It was on September 2nd when shots were fired outside the residence of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, and apparently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing incident. Now, the Canadian police have arrested a 25-year-old from Ontario. The update about this arrest was confirmed by the Canadian police in an official statement. As per the statement, the man has been identified as Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. He has been charged with discharging a “firearm with intent” and arson. He is said to appear in court on Friday.

Canadian Police arrests one man

The official statement from the Canadian police reads, "On October 30, 2024, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence, as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood, in September. The crime occurred on September 20, 2024."

Meanwhile, another suspect has been named as Vikram Sharma, and police have put out an arrest warrant under his name. The 23-year-old was said to be last known to reside in Winnipeg. Though police don't have any pictures of the accused, specific details to help identify him have been released.

Shots were fired outside AP Dhillon's house because of his work with Salman Khan

A member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang had reportedly taken responsibility for the firing outside the singer's house. Rohit Godara, a gang member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, stated that he carried out the shooting because AP Dhillon worked with Salman Khan in his latest music video, “Old Money,” alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also issued death threats to the singer.

Godara is the same person who was responsible for firing shots outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The incident took place on April 14 outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

In a social media post, Bishnoi’s right-hand man, gangster Rohit Godara, wrote in Hindi, “Greetings to all brothers. On the night of Sept 1, we executed shootings at two locations in Canada—Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto. I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), claim responsibility for this act.” The post further reads: “The house on Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. Salman Khan is featured in your songs, and you flaunt your actions. The underworld life you emulate is the life we live. Stay in your place, or you will meet a dog’s death."