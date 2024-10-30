Breaking News
Updated on: 30 October,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

An official stated that the sender mentioned in the message that he would kill Salman Khan if the money was not received. Sources revealed that the sender allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore

Salman Khan. File Photo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat. On Tuesday, an unidentified individual sent a threatening message to Traffic Control.


Sources revealed that the sender allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 2 crore.


An official stated that the sender mentioned in the message that if the money was not received, he would kill Salman Khan.


In this regard, the Worli Police have registered a case against the unidentified individual under sections 354(2) and 308(4) of the BNS Act.

Mumbai police arrest man in Noida for issuing death threat to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

A case in this connection was registered and with the help of technical evidence, the accused was nabbed from Noida. He is being brought to Mumbai for investigation.

The call was made at the Zeeshan's public relations office located in Bandra East.

Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique (66), a three-time MLA and former state minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's killing, citing the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed.

