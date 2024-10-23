Breaking News
Salman Khan threat message probe: Mumbai cops arrest 24-year-old vegetable vendor from Jharkhand

Updated on: 23 October,2024 11:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The accused had demanded Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan on October 17, Mumbai Police officers stated

Shaikh Husain Shaikh Mausin

The Worli Police in Mumbai investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a 24-year-old vegetable vendor from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday.


The accused has been identified as Shaikh Husain Shaikh Mausin.


A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion from Salman Khan was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting cops to register a case and launch an investigation, news agency PTI reported.


On October 17, Mausin had allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Police Traffic department. In the message, he had demanded that Salman Khan pay him Rs 5 crore. 

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) in the case, and under the guidance of Senior Inspector Ravindra Katkar, several police teams were formed to apprehend the accused. His mobile location had been traced to Jamshedpur, following which the arrest was made.

