Despite threats from the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his group, the Tiger 3 star plans to honour his work commitments and jet off to Dubai

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan to attend Dubai event despite receiving death threats, here’s what you need to know x 00:00

Salman Khan’s fans have been concerned for his safety following the death of politician Baba Siddique and threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Despite the tense situation, Salman is continuing with his work commitments. According to reports, he will soon be heading to Dubai for the Dabangg Reloaded event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan plans Dubai trip amid death threats from Bishnoi gang

As per ETimes, Salman Khan is set to participate in the popular international show, Dabangg Reloaded, scheduled for December 7. Despite threats from the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his group, the Tiger 3 star plans to honour his work commitments. Along with Salman, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Aastha Gill are also expected to attend. The event is being organized by Jordy Patel.

Salman Khan to make a cameo in Singham Again

This is not the only work commitment Salman Khan has kept. In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, Salman will make a special appearance in the highly-anticipated film Singham Again reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise Dabangg. He was last seen playing the much-loved screen inspector in Dabangg 3 which was released in 2019.

This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting turn in the film and marks his entry to India’s First Cinematic Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

Salman Khan shot for Singham Again in Mumbai

A report in Pinkvilla said that Salman Khan has allotted one day to shoot for his cameo in Singham Again. The report states that the superstar will wrap his cameo shoot on October 22, 2024. Despite a looming threat on his life, the actor has agreed to shoot for his portion in the film and keep his word to the makers.

“Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” the portal quoted a source.