In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the highly-anticipated film Singham Again reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise Dabangg. He was last seen playing the much-loved screen inspector in Dabangg 3 which was released in 2019.

This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting turn in the film and marks his entry to India’s First Cinematic Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

Salman Khan shoots for his cameo in Mumbai

A report in Pinkvilla said that Salman Khan has allotted one day to shoot for his cameo in Singham Again. The report states that the superstar will wrap his cameo shoot today that is October 22, 2024. Despite a looming threat on his life, the actor has agreed to shoot for his portion in the film and keep his word to the makers.

“Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” the portal quoted a source.

Salman Khan has yet again stayed true to his commitment made to friends, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, of shooting for the Singham Again cameo, living by the saying, ‘The Show Must Go On’. Rohit Shetty, known for his thrilling action sequences and captivating storytelling, promises to deliver yet another blockbuster with this film. The addition of Salman Khan to the cast is set to elevate the stakes, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience that fans of both stars will not want to miss.

'Singham Again' is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.