Salman Khan gets support from Mika Singh amid death threats

Singer Mika Singh, who has a strong friendship with Salman Khan and has sung several of his popular tracks like "Jumme Ki Raat," "Aaj Ki Party," and "440 Volt," has shown his support for the actor amidst the death threats Salman has been receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mika, who sang "Jumme Ki Raat" for Salman, stood by the actor during this tough time and even quoted lines from his famous song "Ganpat," assuring that he will always be there for him.

During a recent live performance, Mika Singh gave a shout-out to Salman Khan. On stage, Mika reportedly showed his support for Salman by singing his well-known track "Ganpat" from Shootout At Lokhandwala. Referring to the lyrics during the performance, Mika mentioned that he wanted to dedicate a line to Salman and sang a portion of the song that goes, "Bhai hu main bhai, tu fikar na kar. Uski m** ki, uski b**n ki, jo dekhe idhar. Apun ko bata de kabhi ho gaye phantar. Sabki ph*ni apne naam se apun jaye jidhar."

Salim Khan stands by Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's safety continues to make headlines this year. The superstar has been on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's radar for his alleged involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case. After claiming responsibility for NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the gangster has threatened the superstar to pay and apologise or be ready for dire consequences. Bishnoi has said that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck.

Now, Salman Khan's father veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has reacted to the matter. He claimed that his son has no reason to apologise to anyone as he never killed any animal. He said that he had asked his son if he was involved in the blackbuck case to which he denied being even in the car when the poaching happened. Salim said that his son never lies to him. "I asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said he was not even in the car when the incident happened. And he never lies to me," he said in a interview with ABP.

Salim further said that his son has no reason to apologise as he never killed any animal and apologising would mean agreeing to have committed a crime. "Mafi mangna, ye accept karna hai ki maine maara hai. Salman ney kabhi kisi jaanwar ko nahi maara. Humne kabhi kisi coackroach ko bhi nahi maara. Hum inn cheejo me believe hi nhi karte (Apologising means admitting. Salman never killed any animal. We have never even killed any cockroach. We do not believe in these things)," he said.