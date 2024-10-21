With ongoing security concerns and the death threats against Salman Khan, the makers of Singham Again have scrapped the idea of having Khan's cameo in the film

In Pic: Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey

The buzz around Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' is reaching new heights every day. There have been reports that Salman Khan will make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey, but now a new update has come in stating that amid security concerns, Salman Khan will not be making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'.

Salman Khan to not make cameo in Singham Again

According to a report in 'Bollywood Hungama', there were plans for Salman to reprise his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the 'Dabangg' franchise in a cameo, but now, with ongoing security concerns and the death threats against Salman, the makers have scrapped the idea of having Khan's cameo in the film.

"The one-day shoot was scheduled to take place at Golden Tobacco in Mumbai; however, owing to the sudden demise of Baba Siddiqui, the shoot was cancelled. Rohit and Ajay then had discussions internally and felt that it would be insensitive to request Salman Khan to shoot amid all the controversy. The duo was racing against time to submit their film to the censors and has decided to submit the film without the appearance of Salman Khan," a source told 'Bollywood Hungama'.

The source further continued, adding, "Shooting with Salman just a day or two after the death of Baba Siddiqui was insensitive. Rohit had to submit 'Singham Again' to the censors by Friday, October 18. That's when they took the tough call to move on and respect the privacy of Salman Khan."

About Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

The trailer of 'Singham Again' was released recently and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of 'Ramayana'. It stars some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and is a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita), played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the clutches of Arjun’s character. The film is set to release on Diwali and will clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.