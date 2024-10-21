Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn recently attended a fan screening of Singham where they spoke about their upcoming film Singham Again and shared interesting information

Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Singham Again'. The film which has a multi-starrer cast will see actors play characters inspired by the Ramayana. Recently, at the screening of the re-release of Singham, Shetty spoke about the concept behind the upcoming film and drawing parallels with Ramayana.

Talking about the inspiration behind drawing parallels with Ramayana for the cop-drama, Shetty shared, "When we were working on ideas to take this forward, Kshitij Patwardhan came to me with his idea. He wrote the screenplay the film. It was his story, not mine. What's interesting when you see the film is that it is Ramayan but we travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Sri Lanka. The locations are all places where the incidents have happened. Many of us know the story but not the actual location where it happened. So that is the unique point in this film."

Rohit Shetty about the climax of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming action movie ‘Singham Again'. During the talk, he also revealed that the climax of the film was shot by the same team that works with him on the stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted.

Talking about how the climax was put together, Rohit said, “We had a team of around 1000 people shooting the climax. If you see the climax there are few shots, the team from South Africa was there, which shot ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for us, the team from Bangkok was there and my team was there, so we all came together for climax. I think the kids will have a terrific experience now when they watch ‘Singham Again’ climax. I am very proud of how it has turned out”.

About Singham Again

The trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was released recently, and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’. It stars some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

The film is set to release on Diwali and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.