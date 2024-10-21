Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma has become the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Earlier, donkey Gadhraj was let go from the Salman Khan hosted show following backlash

Hema Sharma with Salman Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Influencer Hema Sharma gets evicted from show hosted by Salman Khan x 00:00

During the last weekend, the donkey Gadhraj' was evicted from the house. While he was announced as the 20th contestant of the Bigg Boss 18 house, his release from the show came following backlash from PETA. This weekend saw the eviction of the first human contestants. On Sunday night, host Salman Khan announced the end of contestant Hema Sharma's journey in the house of the popular reality show. This week, the 10 contestants who were nominated were Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hema Sharma is a social media influencer She started her game in the house by opting to stay in the jail which largely affected her gameplay. Even after coming out of the jail, she failed to prove herself as a strong contender. Her people-pleasing attitude and not engaging in conversations and debates in the house led to her receiving low votes during the week leading to her elimination.

Hema is a popular social media influencer known for her vibrant personality. She had become popular as Viral bhabhi. Upon entering the show earlier this month, she said that she was on the show for her two sons. She said that she came on the show with the intention of improving her life.

On Friday, Hema Sharma had an emotional meltdown after the contestants kept dragging the issue about food resulting in all of them staying hungry. Before Hema, advocate Gunaratna Sadarvarte had to exit the show due to legal reasons. However, he is expected to return.

Salman Khan makes a return to Bigg Boss 18 amid death threats

Salman Khan is going through a tough time in his personal life as he has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The security on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 has also been increased when Khan comes to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar. In the first episode he shot after the demise of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Khan also addressed his situation to the housemates.

Salman Khan is trying to keep a cool head while fulfilling his professional commitments. However, the actor expressed that he didn’t feel like filming on Friday for the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 18. In conversation with the contestants of the show, Salman said, “I know what my parents go through. A lot of allegations have been put on me.”

Earlier in the episode while having a discussion with Shilpa Shirodkar Salman expressed that he didn't want to come. He shared, "Aaj mujhe yahan (set) pe aana hi nahi tha, lakin ek aadmi ko kuch karna padta hai, toh karna padta hai."