As per reports, the production team of Bigg Boss has beefed up Salman Khan’s security to ensure the superstar's safety. He shot a new episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' recently

In Pic: Salman Khan

Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 set with enhanced security amid fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

No threat can stop bhai Salman Khan from getting back to work. Despite receiving another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan has resumed shooting for 'Bigg Boss 18'’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. As per reports, the production team has beefed up Salman’s security to ensure the superstar's safety. He shot a new episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' recently.

According to a report in 'India Today', Salman Khan shot a new episode of 'Bigg Boss 18'. The actor arrived on set with heavy security. As per the report, Salman Khan stayed at a chalet within the premises on Thursday night so that he could shoot for the new episode on Friday. Salman's filming schedule will continue uninterrupted, despite the heightened security concerns.

Safety measures to ensure Salman’s security

With 60 personnel deployed to safeguard the area and guards instructed to check Aadhaar cards before allowing anyone inside the compound, Salman's team has been doing their 100% to ensure the actor's safety. In addition to this, the 'Bigg Boss 18' crew has been given clear instructions to remain on-site until the shoot ends.

About the fresh threat to Salman Khan

The Mumbai traffic police received a death threat message demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with claims of resolving his conflict with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reported news agency ANI. The person who sent the death threat message claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to endanger Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s life if the extortion money was not paid.

According to the Mumbai Police, "A threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan to settle his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi," reported ANI. The sender warned, "Don’t take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate will be worse than Baba Siddique’s," reported ANI.

The Mumbai Police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and have launched an investigation into the case. The incident follows the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, adding to the gravity of the situation.