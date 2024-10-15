Breaking News
Here's why stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's radar

Updated on: 15 October,2024 11:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While various reports claim that the death threats to Munawar Faruqui were from the Bishnoi gang, the Mumbai Police have not confirmed this

In pic: Munawar Faruqui

Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra, and it is alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the politician's murder. Now, a new report suggests that Munawar Faruqui is also on Bishnoi's radar. In the morning, news came in that Munawar Faruqui had received a death threat. While various reports claim that the threats were from the Bishnoi gang, the Mumbai Police have not confirmed this. However, sources say the development comes weeks after the Delhi incident. But why is Munawar on Bishnoi's radar?


Why is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Munawar Faruqui?


While the exact reasons for targeting Faruqui are unknown, 'Firstpost' quoted an officer saying, “The gang was furious over his gag on Hindu gods. Shooters were tasked with the hit job at a Delhi event in September. They travelled with him on the same flight from Mumbai and were even booked at the hotel where he was scheduled to stay. However, intelligence agencies alerted the Delhi police, and the plan was foiled.”


It’s important to note that the police have provided protection to comedian Munawar Faruqui after receiving life threats against him.

More updates on the Munawar Faruqui death threat

According to sources, in September this year, Munawar was scheduled to attend an event in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received specific inputs about a plan to attack him at the event. Munawar was informed, and he was not allowed to attend. He was sent back to Mumbai under protection, and the Mumbai Police were alerted, leading to an increase in his security.

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in showbiz

Munawar started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a stand-up comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat'. After that, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023, where he also lifted the trophy. 

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, here are several other high-profile names on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s alleged hit list including Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique (son of Baba Siddique), Shaganpreet Singh, Kaushal Chaudhari & Amit Dagar.

