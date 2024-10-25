Baba Siddiqui, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai

File pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops make 15th arrest from Punjab's Ludhiana x 00:00

Mumbai Crime Branch officers have arrested another person in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case on Friday, October 25.

Sujit Kumar, alias Babbu, was arrested from his in-laws’ house in Ludhiana, Punjab. Kumar is the 15 accused arrested in the case. According to the police, Kumar was allegedly involved in the conspiracy in the Baba Siddique murder case and was the first to identify Nitin Sapre and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia, who have already been arrested.

Kumar used to live in Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, previously.

According to the police, Sapre and Kanoujia were initially hired by another accused, Shubham Lonkar, for committing the murder but they backed out as Lonkar did not pay them the Rs 1 crore they demanded.

